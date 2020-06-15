Christopher Fudge

EATON — On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Christopher Martin Fudge, loving husband, father of two and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly at his home in California at the age of 59.

Chris was born Sept. 1, 1960, in Richmond, Indiana to Keith Martin Fudge and Carol Jean (Neiser) Fudge.

He grew up in Eaton and was a graduate of Eaton High School class of 1978. Chris attended the Ohio Institute of Technology where he received his associates degree and was then contracted to work for Hughes Aircraft in California who paid him to obtain his Bachelor's Degree from California State University of Long Beach in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences. He went on to hold several titles in his field including: Deputy Vice President of Engineering at DRS Technologies and Engineering Fellow & Chief Engineer for Raytheon Space & Airborne Systems. Later he also became an entrepreneur and became CEO of his son's company; Comic Relief in Richmond.

Chris may have been an engineer with an incredible analytical mind but he was passionate about many things in life. He had an aptitude for math and science and became very successful in those regards but he had a true passion for music and sports as well. He always exhibited a passion for the things he himself was never particularly gifted in. There isn't a person who knows him that doesn't have a song they associate with him. He loved live music, live sporting events and enjoying a drink or two to celebrate the occasion. He was always the life of the party: gregarious, charming, outspoken, opinionated and had a contagious laugh. He passed too soon and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

Chris is preceded in death by his mother Carol "Jeannie" Fudge and his father Keith Fudge. He is survived by his wife, Laura Fudge, son Jakob Fudge (Lexy Burdette), daughter Shelby Fudge (Nick Jordan), grandson Halen Reed Fudge (Jake & Lexy), brother Scott & Tammy Fudge (Jeremy & Austin Fudge), sister Lori Fudge Boomershine & Donald Grubb (Nick & Kelsey Boomershine) and sister Wendy & Toby Koeller (Zach & Hannah Paulus).

No traditional funeral services will be held; instead the family has planned a "Celebration of Life" gathering at the Eaton Country Club on Friday, June 19, from 4-8 p.m. All are welcome to attend.