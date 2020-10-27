CAMDEN — Christopher 'Tanner' Smith, 20, of Camden, born Nov. 16, 1999, went to be with the Lord Oct. 6, 2020. Tanner is survived by his parents Christopher and Scarlett Smith, sister Morgan (Justin) Bowers, sister Adrianna (Nicholas) Eck, sister Jena Smith, nieces Abigail and Gracie Bowers, grandmother Sue Barber, and grandfather Zane Leeds, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor Saturday, Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. at West Elkton Church of Christ, 12152 503 South, West Elkton 45070. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board in memory of Tanner Smith.