HARRISONBURG, VIRGINIA — Cletus Lavern Hostetler, 92, resident of Harrisonburg, Virginia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.

Cletus was the son of Aaron J. and Catherine "Katie" Schmucker Hostetler.

Cletus graduated from Goshen College, Goshen Indiana with a bachelor's degree in physics and mathematics. He received a master's degree from Ohio State University in physics and a master's degree in computer science from Penn State University. He was an electronic engineer in industry for 37 years. He was employed by Westinghouse, Sylvania, Sperry Gyroscope, RCA and the last 19 years by Hughes Aircraft in Torrance, California. In his youth, he was a member of the Beech Mennonite Church in Louisville, Ohio and later the United Methodist Church. Since retirement, he was a member of Park View Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He was a kind man with a gentle way toward everyone he knew.

He is survived by 10 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bernice Stutzman of Louisville, Ohio and two brothers, Vincent Hostetler of Louisville, Ohio and Mervin Hostetler of Harrisonburg, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Strite Auditorium at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Compassion Fund at VMRC.

Condolences can be shared at Kygers.com.