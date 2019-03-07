EATON — Constance E. (Fischer) Crowell, 93, of Eaton, passed away on March 4, 2019, at her home after a short illness.

She was born Nov. 14, 1925, to the late Susan (Kubicek) Fischer and Harold Fischer in Hudson County, West New York, New Jersey. She met her husband, Don Crowell while he was in the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in New York. She worked alongside her husband as secretary and bookkeeper at Crowell Plumbing until her retirement with him in 1988. She was a member of the Eaton Church of the Brethren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Don in 2012; sisters Evelyn Dille and Gloria Huber; and nephew she raised, John Dille.

She is survived by her daughters Donna Elliott and Deborah Tucker and son Douglas (Connie) Crowell all of Eaton; grandchildren Valerie (Dwight) Smith, Leann (Derek) Frazier, Ryan (Tiffany) Elliott all of Eaton, and Abby (fiancé Burke Halderman) Crowell of Mason; four great-grandchildren Bethany Smith, Michaela Smith, Ava Elliott and Grayson Elliott; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton Church of the Brethren, 813 Camden Rd., Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.