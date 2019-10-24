GRATIS — Craig V. Brandt, 57, of Gratis, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mom and stepdad, Imogene and Mike Dutze; father, Ernie Brandt; maternal grandparents, Sam and Alma Long; paternal grandparents, George and Doris Brandt; and parents-in-law, Keith and Geloria Grimme.

Craig is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Pam; daughter, Amber (Joseph Daugherty) Brandt; son, Justin Brandt; sister, Coni (Keith) Rutherford; brother-in-law, Kevin Grimme; uncle, Sam (Margie) Long; nieces and nephew, Cristina, Jennifer, Natalie, Kenzie, and Cayne; several great nieces and nephews; and many more family and friends.

Craig never knew a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He enjoyed shooting pool at the Gratis Eagles and working on his Ford pick-up truck. His passion was driving for the PCHM derby team as Thor #254. He traveled as far as the Kentucky Speedway to compete and had won numerous trophies.

Friends may call on the family from 5-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 26, with Pastor Howard Hager officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis.

