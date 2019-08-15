NEW PARIS — Dale E. Bowers, 87, of New Paris, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.

Born on Sept. 24, 1931, in New Hope, Preble County, he was the son of the late Alva W. & Lois M. (Curry) Bowers.

Dale graduated in 1951 from Tri-Village High School in New Madison. Retired in 1997 after 45 years for FRAM in Greenville, he was a Darke County farmer for his whole life. Dale enjoyed reading, working in his garden and being surrounded by family. He will be dearly missed.

He was preceded by his wife, Phyllis J. (Hofacker) Bowers; grandsons Mark Lindsey & Matthew Lindsey; brother, Byron "Jim" Bowers.

Survivors include his children, Connie Lindsey, Michael Bowers, Tamara "Tammy" Bowers; brother, Lloyd (Jennifer) Bowers; sister-in-law, Lois (Hofacker) Elson; grandchildren, Jared (Angela) Remley, Steven Bowers, Alicia (Kyle) Irmen and Michelle (Jason) Bowers; great-grandchildren, Logan, Jasmine, Kendalyn, Joseph, Paislee and Rhett; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, at Bussard-Barnes-Vaniman Funeral Home, 311 N. Main St., Eldorado. Interment will be held at Spring Lawn Cemetery, New Paris. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be given to ones favorite charity.

Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com.