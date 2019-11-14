NEW PARIS — Dale R. Limburg, 67, of New Paris, died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at his residence.

Born on May 6, 1952, in Richmond, Indiana, he was the son of the late Samuel and Fleeda (Gaston) Limburg. Dale had worked at Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing in Eaton and served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the NRA.

Preceded in death by his sister Janice Carolyn Limburg, he is survived by his sons: Dustin (Sarah) Limburg and Devin (Kendell) Limburg; brothers: Kenneth (Redia) Limburg and Douglas (Vivian) Limburg; sister: Anna Marie "Tina" Steuart; grandchildren: Conner and Allyson Limburg, nieces and nephews.

Public calling, Friday, Nov. 15, at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St. in New Paris. A private inurnment will be held in Spring Lawn Cemetery in New Paris.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation c/o Wright Patterson Air Force Base, OH 45433 or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

