Dan Wright

EATON — C. Daniel Wright, age 86, of Eaton, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Fort Hamilton Hospital in Hamilton. He was born June 1, 1934 in Union City, Ohio to the late Chet and Pauline Wright.

Dan was a graduate of East Side High School in Union City, and earned his Bachelor's degree from Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware. He owned and operated Wright's IGA Grocery in Union City and Eaton for many years. Dan served on the board of the Farmers State Bank and was very proud of his service on the board of Greener Pastures in Dayton. He was passionate about the game of golf and enjoyed talking and visiting with all his friends. His biggest source of pride through his adult life was his family and extended family. Very few days went by that his children or grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews did not get a phone call. He was always excited to share in their daily lives, very proud of all their accomplishments and enjoyed reminiscing about so many family vacations.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his younger brother, Bobby Lee, and sister Patricia Spradling. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Sara Wright, of Eaton; daughter, Catherine Wright (Debra Corning), of Old Lyme, CT; daughter, Dana (Jeff) Baker, of Eaton; son, Stuart (Janet) Wright of Muncie, IN; grandchildren: J.D. (Kathryn) Baker of Glen Ellyn, IL; Paul R. (Lauren) Baker of Lake Forest, IL; Derrick Wright of Muncie; Sara Catherine Wright of Muncie; and Kayleigh Wright of Muncie; great-grandchildren: Tessa and Vivianne Baker of Glen Ellyn; sister, Marlene (Jack) Livingston, of Union City; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Greener Pastures Foundation, c/o Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, 45409; or Mitchell College, in support of a gift in honor of the Wright Family, 437 Pequot Ave., New London, CT 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com