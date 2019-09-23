LEWISBURG — Daniel Alfred "Dan" Gullickson, 60, of Lewisburg, was ushered into the loving arms of Jesus, surrounded by his loving family at home on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Born on March 30, 1959 in Miami Beach, Florida, son of Alfred Thomas & Betty Jane (Bolanger) Gullickson. Dan was a truck driver for 28 years and worked for Zumstein/Cheeseman. Dan was a great dad who enjoyed NASCAR and football with his son, Charlie.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sheila Gullickson; dad, Alfred T. Gullickson; stepdad, Lowell Lantz; grandson, Mason Studebaker and devoted companion, Luxor.

He is survived by wife of 23 years, Brenda (Zumstein) Gullickson; children, Charles Daniel Gullickson, Jerrod (Stephanie) Studebaker and Tiffany (Dale Fridley) Studebaker; mom, Betty Kane; siblings, Pam Stokes, Sandy (Mike) Carbaugh, Tom (Vickie) Gullickson and Fran Cokins; grandchildren, Chevelle Gulley, Kyndall Harris, Savannah Studebaker, Jolene Studebaker and Jerrod Studebaker Jr.; numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends and devoted four-legged son, Joey.

Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 511 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, with Rev. David Justis officiating. Family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m., prior to the Celebration of Life on Saturday at the church.

The family has requested anyone who attends to wear your favorite NASCAR or sports jersey, tee shirt, or come as you are. In lieu of flowers due to Brenda's asthma, a donation would be greatly appreciated. If desired, send to Brenda Gullickson, P.O. Box 501, Lewisburg, OH 45338.

Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com.