CAMDEN — Daniel Wayne Kiracofe, of Cooper City, Florida, lost his five-year battle with pancreatic cancer Dec. 13, 2019.

Daniel was born March 30, 1949 in Hamilton, to Albert and Juanita Messinger Kiracofe, both deceased. He is an alumnus of Preble Shawnee High School and Manchester College in Indiana.

Daniel was married in Wilmington, Delaware Sept. 3, 1988, to Caroline du Pont. After their marriage they moved to a blueberry farm in Epping, New Hampshire where they lived for 13 years and had their son before moving to south Florida. Inspired by family vacations to Cape Cod, Daniel enjoyed a lifelong love of scrimshaw. In 1977 he established Boston Scrimshanders in Faneuil Hall and became a mentor to his younger brothers, Gary and Brian, who eventually opened four additional Scrimshanders locations.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Caroline; son Justin Kiracofe; three brothers: Gary, Gregory and Brian; as well as numerous sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and cousins. He was very devoted to his entire family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service is being planned for March of 2020. Donations may be made in memory of Daniel to: Grateful Paws Dog & Cat Rescue, Inc., 1881 SE 21st St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315 (gratefulpaws.org)