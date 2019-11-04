Daniel Lefeld

LEWISBURG — Daniel J. "Danny" Lefeld, 65, of Lewisburg, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 12, 1954, in Dayton, to the late Glen R. and Joanne (Harlan) Lefeld. He graduated from Carroll High School.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Anita Lefeld and sister Jane Lefeld.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Kay Lefeld of Lewisburg; children: Tony Lefeld of Lewisburg, Mark Lefeld of Lewisburg, Sean (Corrine) Lefeld of Eaton and Danielle (Charles) Bilby of Lewisburg; grandchildren: Nathan, Natalie, Nicole, Braden, Maya and Warren Lefeld, and Jocelynn and Lylah Bilby; brothers Charles (Esther) Lefeld of Verona and Mike (Donna) Lefeld of Kettering; sister Sue (John) Savage of Rochester Hills, Michigan and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6 p.m., at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 511 North Commerce St., Lewisburg.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
