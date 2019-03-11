EATON — Daniel Markey Duke, 79, passed away suddenly Feb. 28, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 8, 1939, to the late Glen C. and Mildred (Markey) Duke. Dan was a 1957 graduate of Eaton High School and proudly served five years in the Army National Guard. He started his banking career of 39 years as a teller at Preble County National Bank (U.S. Bank), rising to Bank President and C.E.O. Dan enjoyed managing various business ventures, tasking around his home and pond, genealogy, motorcycling, trap shooting and was a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Lee (Hill) Duke, who passed away at their home March 13, 2018, at the age of 77. She was born March 1, 1941, to the late Claude E. and Cleoph (Apple) Hill. Patty was a 1959 graduate of Eaton High School and a floral designer by trade. She enjoyed playing music, her pets and most of all, time with family.

Dan & Pat are survived by their two sons, Brad (Kari) and Darrin (Karrie); four grandchildren; Evan, Sarah, Dillon, Kloe; brothers; Gary (Lynda) Duke, Dan (Martha) Hill along with several cherished cousins, nieces, nephews and special long-time friend, Marcia Henderson.

Dan and Pat were life-long residents of Eaton; they were active and well respected in the community, touching many people's lives. Their family has a celebration of life planned for both Dan and Pat at the Eaton Youth Activity Center located at 306 Seven Mile Drive Eaton, on Saturday, May 11, from 1-5 p.m.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given on behalf of Daniel to the Eaton Foundation, C/O Don Pollock, Treasurer, 1963 U.S. 35 W., Eaton, OH 45320.

Memorial contributions on behalf of Patricia may be given to the Eaton Area Community Band, C/O Tad Stewart, Director, Eaton High School 600 Hillcrest Dr., Eaton, OH 45320.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.