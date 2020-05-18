EATON — Daniel Ray Schul, 60, of Eaton, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana. He was born Jan. 22, 1960, in Middletown, to the late James Robert and Joy Marie (McLain) Schul. He is survived by his daughter Tiffany (Weston) Bassler of Columbus; grandchildren: Mara, Kailyn and Dresden; sister Diane (Jesse) Walker of Eaton; brothers: Doug (Judy) Schul of West Alexandria and James (Christa) Schul of Wynona, MN; and several nieces and nephews. Private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.