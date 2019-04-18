GRATIS — Daryl Hollenbaugh, 81, of Gratis, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday April 17, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 10, 1937, in Gratis, to his parents Herman and Ethel (Smith) Hollenbaugh. He was a Gratis High School graduate, class of 1955 and an Army veteran who served his country from 1956-1958 in Germany.

Daryl loved spending time with his family; he was a family man who enjoyed fishing, and in his younger years coon hunting and car enthusiast. He was a volunteer fireman for 30 years, former fire chief of the Gratis Fire Department and a former member of the Gratis E.M.S as well as a member of the Gratis Lions's Club, a member of the First Brethren Church and the Gratis Eagles #4289.

He retired from Armco after 32 years, then became a delivery driver for McCoy Oil and retired from ODOT for Preble County with 10 years of service.

He is survived by his three children; Gary (Nancy) Hollenbaugh of Eaton, Traci (Rick) Kurtz of Gratis, and April (David) Bruns of Sunman, Indiana, along with six grandchildren: Matthew, Megan, Elizabeth, Wyatt, Sarah and Harley, and four great-grandchildren; Eden, Wesson, Blaine and Scarlett.

He was also survived by his brother, Larry (Linda) Hollenbaugh of West Alexandria, his sisters Barbara Doench of Camden, Judy (Jerry) Thomas of Gratis, Neysa (Bob) Shannon of Gratis, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Ethel, his parents and his brother, Gary Stubbs.

Visitation will be held at the First Brethren Church on Monday, April 22, from 5-8 p.m.

Funeral will take place on Tuesday April 23, at noon, with a viewing one hour prior. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery Gratis.

