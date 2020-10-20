1/1
Daryl J. Foster Jr.
1951 - 2020
EATON — Daryl J. Foster, Jr., 68, died Thursday morning, Oct. 15, 2020 at Kettering Hospital. Daryl was born Dec. 11, 1951 in Dayton, the son of the late Daryl J. Sr. and Juanita M. (Back) Foster.

Daryl was a 1970 graduate of Twin Valley North and a 1974 graduate of Findlay College, receiving his B.A. He was the former owner and operator of Foster's Home Improvement of Lewisburg, and a member of Eaton Community Band & Choir; Eaton Community Church; Lewisburg Lions Club; and a past District Governor of Lions International.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Angela K. Foster, in 2012 and grandson, Joshua Paul Owen, in 2011. Survivors: wife Cynthia (Miller) Foster; children Michelle and Adam Owen; Daniel and Sherry Foster; Kayla and Shaun Russell; Sarah and Matthew Clippinger; and Clayton and Sarah Genth; grandchildren: Preston and Larissa Foster, Aaron Foster, Kierston Foster, Reagan Owen, Hannah Russell, Aubrey and Zach Salyers, Logan Russell, Elinor Russell, Paige Clippinger, Betsy Clippinger, Lily Ruth Clippinger and Eva Clippinger; great-grandson: Hudson Salyers; and brother: Todd D. (Nancy) Foster of Castine.

Family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, October 19, at Eaton Community Church – 813 Camden Road – Eaton. Funeral service was at 1 p.m. at the church, with Dr. Dan Denlinger officiating. Interment was in Roselawn Cemetery, Lewisburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Eaton Community Church. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton. Online condolences at www.barnesfuneralhome.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
