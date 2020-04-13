CAMDEN — David Evans, 88, of Camden, went Home to be with the Lord, Friday, April 10, 2020.

He was born Feb. 12, 1932, in Middletown, to the late Felix and Anna (Fredericks) Evans.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by siblings, Donnie Evans, Opal Wilder, Bertha Rosa, and an infant sister.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Linda (Mobley) Evans; children, David Wayne (Terry) Evans and Roxanne (Junior) Cummings; grandchildren, Athena (Jim) Maly, Jason (Jennifer) Evans, Jeremiah (Ricardo) Cummings, Tabitha (John) Cebelak, and Mark Mingee; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild and siblings, Felix Evans, Jr, Ralph (Pam) Evans, Herb (Elaine) Evans, and Eugene (Della) Evans.

David was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He retired after 42 years of service from Appleton Paper, collected die-cast model cars, and was also the church clerk/treasurer for the many years of the churches they attended. Services will be limited to the immediate family on Wednesday, April 15. Burial with military honors will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. www.BalesFH.com