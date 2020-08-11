1/1
David Phipps
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LEWISBURG — David A. Phipps, age 70, of Lewisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. David was born September 6, 1949 in Oak Ridge, TN, son of the late Joseph Ray and Lela Maxine (Carter) Phipps. He was in the electrical business for many years prior to being owner of Homework Electrical, and worked for Harrison Township Trustees recently.

David proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Boatswain's Mate from 1968 to 1972 in Vietnam. He was a member of the Lewisburg First United Church of Christ and the Masonic Lodge. He was preceded in death by his sister, Deanna Burnett, and brothers-in-law Paul Burnett and Gary Brewer. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Ellen A. Phipps; son, David J. (Linda) Phipps; sister, Peggy Brewer; brothers, Eddie (Barb) and Stevie Phipps; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent via www.barnesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH 45338
(937) 962-2845
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved