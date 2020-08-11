David Phipps

LEWISBURG — David A. Phipps, age 70, of Lewisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. David was born September 6, 1949 in Oak Ridge, TN, son of the late Joseph Ray and Lela Maxine (Carter) Phipps. He was in the electrical business for many years prior to being owner of Homework Electrical, and worked for Harrison Township Trustees recently.

David proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Boatswain's Mate from 1968 to 1972 in Vietnam. He was a member of the Lewisburg First United Church of Christ and the Masonic Lodge. He was preceded in death by his sister, Deanna Burnett, and brothers-in-law Paul Burnett and Gary Brewer. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Ellen A. Phipps; son, David J. (Linda) Phipps; sister, Peggy Brewer; brothers, Eddie (Barb) and Stevie Phipps; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent via www.barnesfuneralhome.com