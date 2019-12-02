LIBERTY, INDIANA — David Allen Puckett, 52, of Liberty, Indiana, formerly of Camden, unexpectedly passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

He was born June 19, 1967, in Dayton, to his parents, Junior R. Puckett and Judy Puckett.

David was preceded in death by a nephew, Joe "Mooch" Puckett.

He is survived by his mom, Judy (Carl); daughters, Ashley and Emily; grandsons, Keyon, Kaiden, and Colton; siblings, Willie (Nancy), Larry (Randi), Missy, and Joey (Casey); many nieces and nephews and more family and friends.

David was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Gulf War and had previously been a volunteer fireman for the Gasper and Somers Township Fire Department. He enjoyed coon hunting and fishing, and loved spending time with his grandbabies.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 5-8 p.m. at Higher Heights Church of God, 8111 US 127, Camden, OH 45311. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church, with David Lee Wines officiating.

Burial with military honors will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden.