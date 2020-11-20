NEW PARIS — David W. Jennings, 60, passed away at Hospice in Franklin, Ohio on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2020. He was born Feb. 23, 1960 in Richmond, IN to Albert D. Jennings and the late Margaret (Jefferis) Jennings.

David was a 1978 graduate of National Trail High School, and formerly worked at Spartech Plastics and Perpetual Recycling in Richmond, IN; he most recently worked at Schneider Electric in Oxford, Ohio. He enjoyed playing sports like baseball and softball, and had a great slow pitch and a hard throw with which he enjoyed "burning" up the receiver of that catch. What he loved most of all was spending time with his family boating, water skiing, and camping. He especially loved building projects with his son, Daniel, and his dad, Al. One of Dave's favorite comments during special times with his family was, "This is priceless."

In addition to his mother, David is preceded in death by his brother, Daniel "Danny" Jennings. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Treasa (Gaw) Jennings, of New Paris; son Daniel David Jennings (and fiancé Alyssa Dawson) of Eaton; father, Albert D. Jennings (Joan Jones) of New Paris; sister Marlenia Kay (Jay) Troutwine of Richmond; brothers Randy Jennings and Barry (Linda) Jennings, both of Richmond; mother-in-law Ann R. Harrison of Eaton; sisters-in-law: Angela Daugherty of Eaton and Debbie Sheard (Tim) of Eldorado; nephews and nieces: Jason Troutwine (Heather), Jeremy Troutwine (Nicole), Joshua Troutwine (Kacey), Candace Lee (Jason), Tracy Gray (Matt), Terry Jennings (Vickie), Todd Jennings (Melissa), Travis Jennings (Angel Evans), Steve Sheard, Sara Sietz (Stefan), and Brandy Foust (Cassidy); as well as numerous extended family members and many special friends.

David will be remembered for his kind and giving heart by all who love him. Visitation will be held Monday, November 23 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Springlawn Cemetery, New Paris. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family at www.gsbfuneralhome.com