EATON — "… In the end, there is no greater gift than love," – Stoick the Vast, How To Train Your Dragon.

Debbie S. Mason was born to parents Harold and Ann Stephen on July 23rd 1959 and married her childhood sweetheart Matthew W. Mason in 1980, three years after graduating from Eaton High School. A lifelong resident of Eaton, Debbie found her career calling with Cole-Layer & Trumble of Dayton (now Tyler Technologies) as an IT Specialist and served in the role for forty years. After a life time of love to friends and family she passed peacefully in her sleep on March 12th with her husband and daughter at her side.

She is survived by her husband Matthew W. Mason and daughter Amber N. Keller (husband Jacob Keller), as well as her brothers Ronald Stephen and Tom Stephen (wife Jamie Stephen) and in the memories of each life she touched during her day to day life.

