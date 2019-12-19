EATON — Deborah R. (Goodpaster) Miller, 65, formerly of West Alexandria, passed away unexpectedly on Monday evening, Dec. 16, 2019.

Born on May 28, 1954, she is the daughter of Rosella Goodpaster and a graduate in 1972 from Jefferson Township High School. She had worked for many years at Monarch-Pitney Bowes in Miamisburg.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Vearl M. Miller and brother Billy Joe Goodpaster.

She is survived by brother Danny (Tammy) Goodpaster of West Carrollton; sister Lora Goodpaster and Peanut Burns of Kettering; brother Brad Goodpaster of North Carolina; nieces Ashley and Emily Goodpaster and nephew Matthew Goodpaster; sister-in-law Brenda Miller; nieces and nephews Michelle and Brian Miller, Robert and Megan Miller; great-nieces and nephew Brianna Miller and Brandon Miller, Emma and Tessa Miller.

The family would like to acknowledge and say a special thank you to Jean Peck and the staff at Vancrest Nursing home in Eaton, for their love, support and thoughtfulness.

Visitation will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, with the funeral service to follow at 6:30 p.m., at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. A celebration of life will be held at Marion's Pizza, 404 W. National Road, Englewood, at a date to be determined later.