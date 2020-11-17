1/
Debra J. (Noland) Wilkinson
{ "" }
EATON — Debra J. (Noland) Wilkinson, 68, passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Born Nov. 16, 1951, she was the daughter of Delbert and Jean Noland. She was a 1970 graduate of Twin Valley South High School, West Alexandria.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Faith Arnold; brother, Douglas A. Noland; and brother-in-law Normand Bisson. She is survived by her son, Bill (KC) Arnold of Jonesville, VA; grandchildren: Shade (LeAnn) Holsapple, Kendra Arnold, Austen Arnold and Aaron Arnold, all of Jonesville; great-granddaughter Charity Faith Dean; siblings Dan (Sarah) Noland of Bluffton, Ohio, Diane Bisson of Cocoa Beach, FL, Denise (Rick) Dennis of Frankfort, Ohio, and Darla (Dave) Weber of West Alexandria; sister-in-law Pam Noland (Ted) Hemmerich, also of West Alexandria; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. at the home of Dave and Darla Weber.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
