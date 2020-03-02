WEST MANCHESTER — Dennis L. Glander, 66, of West Manchester, passed away suddenly on Monday, Feb. 26, 2020.

He was born April 2, 1953, in Dayton, to the late Harold and Helen Glander. Dennis was a U.S. Army veteran and worked at Parker-Hannifin for many years, retiring in 2012.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Krista Glander, who passed away in 2010; daughter Robertta Hall, who passed away in 2014; grandson Darren Glander; and brother James Glander.

He is survived by his son Jeremy (Kim) Glander of Monticello, Indiana; grandchildren Allie Hall, Jordan Day, Sierra Bromberg, Dakota and Lance Glander; great-grandchildren Meia and Henry Bromberg and Chandler Day; brothers Don (Betty) Glander of Eaton, and Bob Glander of West Manchester; sister Judy Hopkins of Eaton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.