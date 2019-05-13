WEST ALEXANDRIA — Donald Brown, 85, of West Alexandria, died Friday.

He was born in June 2, 1933, to Bruce and Ada (Hayslett) Brown. He was an Army veteran and he had retired from Jefferson Paper Company in Middletown.

He was preceded in death by is wife, Lois in 2015, and his parents.

A church service will be held Thursday, May 16, at 10:30 a.m., at Gratis United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Wood officiating.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. For condolences: www.lindloffzimmerman.com.