Donald Brown (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home
113 S. Ada Doty St
Gratis, OH
45330
(937)-787-3201
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Gratis United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Gratis United Methodist Church
Gratis, OH
View Map
Obituary
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Donald Brown, 85, of West Alexandria, died Friday.

He was born in June 2, 1933, to Bruce and Ada (Hayslett) Brown. He was an Army veteran and he had retired from Jefferson Paper Company in Middletown.

He was preceded in death by is wife, Lois in 2015, and his parents.

A church service will be held Thursday, May 16, at 10:30 a.m., at Gratis United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary Wood officiating.

Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. For condolences: www.lindloffzimmerman.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
