WEST ELKTON — Donald L. Kemerley, 71, of West Elkton, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton.

He was born May 14, 1947, in Findlay, to the late Everett and Neva (Rettig) Kemerley.

Donald was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from the Henny Penny Corporation with over 30 years of employment.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son Christopher Kemerley who passed away in 2018.

He is survived by his wife Patsy (Snow) Kemerley; daughter Melissa S. Kemerley, brothers Ron (Christine) Kemerley and Jan (Linda) Kemerley; sister Joyce (Tom) Bosse; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to or Cancer Treatment Centers of America: Gateway for Cancer Research.

No services will be held per his request. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.