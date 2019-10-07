CONNERSVILLE, INDIANA — Donald R. Cash, 63, of Connersville, Indiana, formerly of West Alexandria, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

He was born Sept. 18, 1956, in Dayton to the late William G. and Ina D. (Poffenberger) Cash.

Don is survived by his wife, Debra; daughter, Mendy (Clyde) Miller; grandchildren, Isaiah and Brian Cash and Jasmine and Kayla Miller; sister, Sarah A. (Dennis) Drury; and many more family and friends.

He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, especially the trip to the Dakotas to see Mt. Rushmore. Don loved spending time with family and grandkids.

"The world has lost a great man tonight and I am proud to call you Dad. RIP Donald Cash you will be greatly missed. I love and miss you."

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 5-7 p.m. at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria.

The funeral service will begin at 11 s.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at: www.rlcfc.com.