Donald R. Cash

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. Cash.
Service Information
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH
45381
(937)-839-4476
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Obituary
Send Flowers

CONNERSVILLE, INDIANA — Donald R. Cash, 63, of Connersville, Indiana, formerly of West Alexandria, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

He was born Sept. 18, 1956, in Dayton to the late William G. and Ina D. (Poffenberger) Cash.

Don is survived by his wife, Debra; daughter, Mendy (Clyde) Miller; grandchildren, Isaiah and Brian Cash and Jasmine and Kayla Miller; sister, Sarah A. (Dennis) Drury; and many more family and friends.

He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, especially the trip to the Dakotas to see Mt. Rushmore. Don loved spending time with family and grandkids.

"The world has lost a great man tonight and I am proud to call you Dad. RIP Donald Cash you will be greatly missed. I love and miss you."

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 5-7 p.m. at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria.

The funeral service will begin at 11 s.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at: www.rlcfc.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.