Donald Smith
NEW LEBANON — Donald Astor Smith, 75, of New Lebanon, went to join those who preceded him at the lake in Heaven on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born Oct. 15, 1944, in Hazard, Kentucky to the late Astor and Lucy (Begley) Smith. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank, Cleon, and Jim Smith. Don is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Lois; son, Kevin J. Smith; grandson, Wes (Megan) Smith; great-granddaughter, Maris Smith; sister, Phyllis Wintermute; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. He was a very proud and patriotic veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving in Vietnam. Don enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, recreationally shooting guns, and bird watching. He enjoyed coaching his grandson in baseball and in his younger years, he was a very talented baseball player himself. Services will be private with burial with military honors at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Brookville. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
