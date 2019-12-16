Donald Thompson

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Universalist Church
150 Monroe Street
Eldorado, OH
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First Universalist Church
150 Monroe Street
Eldorado, OH
Obituary
ELDORADO — Donald E. Thompson, 95, of Eldorado, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

Born Sept.11, 1924 in Dayton, he was the son of the late Albert M. & Viola B. (Detrick) Thompson. A WW II U.S. Army veteran, he retired from National Cash Register after 26 years and Clise Electric after 13 years, was a member of the American Legion Post in West Manchester, a member of the First Universalist Church in Eldorado and was one of the founding members of the Whitewater Valley Wanderers Hiking Club. He enjoyed gardening, camping and bicycling in his earlier years.

He was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Delberta (Galey) O'Leary in 2008.

He is survived by wife Esther (Rose) Thompson; children: Kim & Beth Thompson, Tia & Randy Bowser, Sue & Mike Whirley, Debbie Miller and David & Roberta Johnson; sisters: Marlene Kisling, Phyllis Fox and Delores Doughman; 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the First Universalist Church 150 Monroe Street Eldorado, with memorial service 11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements by Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton.

Memorial contributions can be made to North Central EMS, P.O. Box 271, Eldorado, OH 45321.

Condolences at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
