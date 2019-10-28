NEW PARIS — 1 John 2:17 tells us "The world and it's desires pass away, but the person who does the will of God lives forever".

On Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, surrounded by family and with Jesus holding her hand, Donna Sue Hampton peacefully departed this life at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana due to complications from surgery.

Donna was born April 13, 1951, at Reid Memorial Hospital, in Richmond, Indiana, to Wayne and Orpha (Benge) Hampton. Donna was a bright child with a lifelong passion for learning and knowledge. She attended Jefferson School in New Paris, Ohio and was proud to be a member of the first graduating class from National Trail High School. She was a graduate of the Reid Memorial Hospital School of X-Ray Technology and upon graduation was employed at the hospital, where she worked for many years. Later, she became an X-Ray technician for Dr. Kent Vosler in Eaton, and then became the office manager for Dr. Kent and Dr. Scott Vosler. She retired as a billing clerk for Dayton Nephrologists.

Donna was a talented musician. She took piano lessons for one year while in elementary school and soon began playing for the services at the First Baptist Church of New Paris, a position she held until her health would no longer allow her to serve. In high school she was selected to sing with the All Ohio Youth Choir.

Donna was a breast cancer survivor and worked with the Preble County Chapter of the to promote breast cancer awareness. She was a sponsor and team leader for the Walk for Life for many years. Donna faced many health obstacles during her life, but never complained, and no matter how dire the situation, when asked how she was doing, she always would smile and say, "I'm okay."

Donna is survived by her mother Orpha Hampton, brother Kenneth (Sherry) Hampton, sisters Becky and Lori Hampton, nieces Andrea (Mike Pierce) Hampton, Molly (Erik Maxwell) Urbancic, Allison (Reggie) Osborne, nephew Bradley (Brittani) Hampton, and eleven great nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored and spoiled. Donna is also survived by special cousins Geneva Rusk and Gary Hibbard as well as many people in her church family whom she loved and doted on as much as her own. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Hampton.

Family and friends may call Thursday, Oct. 31, at Barnes Funeral Home in New Paris, from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Tony Price officiating. As per her wishes she will be cremated and later buried in Spring Lawn Cemetery in New Paris.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . She will be greatly missed. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com