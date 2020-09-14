1/1
Doris A. Combs
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Doris A. Combs, 94, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Born March 20, 1926 in Hamilton, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Snowden) House. Doris enjoyed flower gardening, loved animals, and played the piano for a Franklin-area church for several years.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death on April 20, 2017 by her husband of 70 years, French A. Combs, whom she married in 1946; son Daniel Combs; grandson Nathaniel Jackson; and brothers Richard House and Robert House, Jr. She is survived by daughters: Charlotte Taraba and husband Joseph of Lexington, KY; and Patricia Davis and husband Dennis of Camden; grandchildren Sean (Jenifer) Combs, Kristopher Combs, Eric (Colleen) Combs, Christina Taraba, Jennifer Taraba, Natalie (T.J.) Selby, Nicholas Feltch and Nancy Feltch; great-grandchildren Ian, Aidan, Emily, Nathan, Benjamin, Alexis, Payton and Gavin; and Bootsie, her beloved cat and companion.

Visitation for friends and family was held from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, at the Chapel of Springboro Cemetery, 2348 W. Lower Springboro Rd, Springboro. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. at the Chapel, with Charles Claywell officiating. Doris was laid to rest beside her beloved French. Arrangements entrusted to Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria.



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Chapel of Springboro Cemetery
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chapel of Springboro Cemetery
