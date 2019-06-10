EATON — Doris J. Ashman, 88, of Eaton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Vancrest Health Care Center in Eaton.

She was born Feb. 16, 1931, in Preble County to the late Jess and Julia (Emrick) Steiner. She was a 1949 graduate of Monroe High School; was a member of the Covenant of Peace Church where she taught Sunday School for many years, also teaching Sunday School at the Eaton United Methodist Church; and was a member and officer of Aglow.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" J. Ashman; granddaughter Kara Nicole Jordan; son-in-law Rick Jordan; sister Nancy Norris; and brother Don Steiner.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Bob Jones of Eaton; daughter Julie Jordan of Chillicothe; son and daughter-in-law Rick and Kim Ashman of Eaton; grandchildren Tommy Ashman, Amanda (Steve) Byrd and Matthew Jordan; great-grandsons Emmett and Waylon Byrd and several nieces and nephews.

Services Monday, June 10, at the Covenant of Peace Church, 4745 U.S. 127 North, Eaton, with Pastor Kenneth Harbaum and Dr. Raymond Rothwell officiating. Burial at Mound Hill Cemetery, Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Covenant of Peace Church. Girton Schmidt and Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.