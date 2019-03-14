EATON — Doris Marie Stephens, 93, of Eaton, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Vancrest Health Care Center in Eaton.

She was born Feb. 10, 1926, in Preble County to the late Everett T. and Bessie L. (Oswalt) Coning. She was a member of the Eaton United Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Donald Stephens who passed away in 1990; infant daughter Roberta Lynn Stephens; brothers Stanley, Everett W., Floyd and Paul Coning; and aunt Mabel Shrack.

She is survived by her son Robert Stephens of Eaton; sister Patricia Carter of Berea, Ohio; nieces Barbara Kreitzer, Beverly Charles and Sharon Galloway; nephew Bruce Carter; and several other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Services Friday, March 15, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Rev. Roger Stine officiating. Burial at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. Memorial contributions may be sent to . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.