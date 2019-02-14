CAMDEN — Dorothy Baker, 91, of Camden, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Oxford.

She was born in Owsley County, Kentucky, on Jan. 4, 1928, to James and Lilly (Tyrie) Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon in 2010. She was a member of Beechwood Church of God.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Tucker Lovely, Camden; six grandchildren: Dwight Merriman, Jason (Lisa) Merriman, Rhonda Jean (Tom) Humphey, Clint (Tracey) Lovely, Travis (Michelle) Lovely and Dana Lovely and great-grandchildren Jordan, Jenna and Lane Lovely, Levi (Bailey) Luke, Gracie and Landen Lovely, Kage and Kendra Worley, Ada, Devin, Sydney and Lucy Merriman and Sam Humphrey, and nieces and nephews.

Also deceased besides her parents, are her daughter and son-in-law, Patsy and Ron Merriman; siblings, Nannie Campbell (Ray) Mattie Spencer, Bethol (Claude) Marshall, John (Dora) Taylor, Willard (Wanda) Taylor, Wilgus (Jessie) Taylor, and her twin, Daisy (Becknell (Roy) and great-granddaughter, Taylor Brooke Lovely.

Funeral services Friday, Feb. 15, at Beechwood Church of God, 12800 Ohio 122 S., with Rev. Dr. Gary Agee officiating. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Gratis.

Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Gratis, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to the church.