WEST MANCHESTER — Dorothy C. Hensel (nee North), 89, peacefully passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at her residence in Lebanon, with family by her side. Born Feb. 16, 1931, she was a 1948 graduate of West Manchester High School. Dorothy worked for 33 years at the United States Postal Service, serving as a Postmaster before her retirement in 1986. She was a strong woman, and has helped her entire family (and friends) in many ways physically, emotionally and financially. She was a pillar in our family, and never wanted anyone to want for anything. She lived a long life, had many adventures, but the journey she is on now in Heaven, with Our Father, will make all the previous trips pale in comparison.

These three scriptures give us peace in knowing where she is today, and who she is with…in paradise.

Psalm 23:4: "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me." 1 John 5:13: "I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God that you may know that you have eternal life." And the best, Matthew 25:23: Her lord said to her "Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the JOY of your Lord."

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Eva North; her husband and soulmate, Robert E. Hensel; and her brother, Richard North. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Linda Hensel; brothers, Randy and Michael North; sisters, Sherry Gearhart and Pamela Young; her three "favorite" nieces: Cathy Gearhart, Joy Smith and Jocelyn Blunk; grandchildren Jesse Maggard and Amanda (Nathan) Maggard-Ramsey; her three great-grandchildren, who brought her so much joy: Kyle, Kayli, and Kolton Ramsey; and a great-great-grandchild on the way.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.