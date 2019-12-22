LEWISBURG — Dorothy Ann Keckler, 68, of Laura, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Lewisburg.

Born on April 19, 1951, in Dayton, she was the daughter of E. Rowena (Brock) Kouts of Lewisburg and the late Ralph Kouts.

Dorothy was a bookeeper for Health Park Dentistry. She was a 1969 Twin Valley North High School graduate, loved to travel, read, movies, the theatre and spending time with family and friends, and was a member of the Lewisburg First United Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband: David E. Keckler in 2012 and an infant daughter: Barbara Irene Keckler.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by sons: Curtis Keckler and Joseph (Elizabeth) Keckler; daughter: Stacey Jo (Roger) Sorg; sister: Beverly (Stoney) League; grandchildren: Taylor, Alysia, Abagail, Ashlynn, Autum, Owen, Ethin, Alyssa, Emma, Zoey and William; great-grandchildren: Emerson, Malachi, Aurora, Wyatt and Lyanna; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of Sassy Singles.

Funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, with Rev. David O. Justis officiating. Interment will be held in Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lewisburg Emergency Unit, P.O Box 697, Lewisburg, OH 45338 or Lewisburg First United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 600, Lewisburg, OH 45338.

