LEBANON — Dorothy Alice (Schlotterbeck) Motsinger, 89, formerly of Lewisburg and of Lebanon, died on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Cedars of Lebanon.

Born on April 5, 1930, in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Seth S. & Alice Edith (Heck) Schlotterbeck. She graduated in 1948 from Lewisburg Union High School, where she was head cheerleader. She attended Wilmington College for 2 years where she earned her teaching certificate. She was a teacher in her early years and had many other jobs in her later years.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cedars of Lebanon for all their love and care.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Seth Schlotterbeck in 2019 and two infant sons.

She is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Wendy Motsinger, René Pohlmeyer and Leigh Ann & Tim Siddall; twin sister, Ruth Ann Fisher; brother, Robert Schlotterbeck; grandchildren, Chad (Katie) Myers, Casey (Ariana) Myers, Devin (Sarah) Guastaferro and Jackson Siddall; great-grandchildren, Will, Charlie, Ben, Harper and Max; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service Friday, March 13, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 North Commerce St., Lewisburg, with her nephew, Seth Schlotterbeck officiating. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery, Lewisburg.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cedars of Lebanon, 102 East Silver Street, Lebanon, OH 45036.

Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com.