Dorothy Spradling-Holland

CAMDEN — Dorothy D. (Bowling) Spradling-Holland, 89, formerly of Camden, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Pearl (Tackett) Bowling; husbands, William Clyde Spradling and Herbert Holland; siblings: Martha Spradling, James Bowling, Kelly Bowling, Emerson Bowling, Clarence Bowling, Christine Shields, and Wayne Bowling; son, Herbert Darrell Spradling; great-grandchild, Aria Spradling; and great-great-grandchild, Daniel Brown.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Carl Spradling of St. Augustine, FL; Elmo (Betty) Spradling of Eaton; Lenda (Jim) Swinhart of Dayton; Barbara Goldhammer of Richmond, IN; Saundra Evans of Denver, CO; Dean (Karen) Holland of Dayton; Tony (Gina) Spradling of Fairfield; and Deloris (Jeff) Larew of Monroe; siblings: Arlene Cline of Springfield; Donald Bowling of Springfield; and Tommie Bowling of Dayton; 19 grandkids; 45 great-grandkids; and 34 great-great-grandkids.

The family received friends Friday, Aug. 28 from 10 until 11 a.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 N. Liberty St., Camden. Funeral service began at 11 a.m., with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial followed at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden.

