Dorthy Jean Stine
1930 - 2020
CAMDEN — Dorthy "Jean" Stine, 89, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born Dec. 9, 1930 in Horse Cave, KY to the late Clarence Delmond and Ethel Mae (Johnson) McCloud. She was a member of the Gratis United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jacob Norman Stine, who passed away in 2006; brothers Herman, C.D., Paul and Gerald McCloud; and sisters Shirley Oswald, Mildred Prescott and Reva Hensley. She is survived by her daughter Vickie (Jerry) Jones of Camden; daughter Barbara (Roger) Overby of Indian Lake; son John (Sonja) Stine of Harvest, AL; daughter Kathryn (Jack) Finamore of Trenton; grandchildren: Lora (Brad) Collins, Brian P. (Amy) Jones, Nathan (Shannon) Crowe, Adam ( Amy) Buechel, Benjamin (Amy) Buechel, Jessica (Michael) Griffin and Matthew (Kristin) Finamore; great-grandchildren: Allison Collins, Andrew Collins, Lily Jones, Eliza Jones, Violet Jones, Avery Buechel, Addison Buechel and Izabella Finamore; brother Daniel McCloud; sister Joy Michaels; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the Christ Commission Temple, 155 North Main Street, Camden. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Gratis. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Gratis United Methodist Church or Christ Commission Temple. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ Commission Temple
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
Christ Commission Temple
