EATON — Dottie A. Ditmer Allison, 87, of Eaton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Vancrest of Eaton Health Care Center.

She was born Aug. 28, 1932, in Eaton to the late Cash McClay and Edna W. (Kidd) Karns. She retired from the Dayton Flexible/Baxter Company in Eaton; and was a member of Go Ministries Church in West Manchester.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband Roy Eugene Ditmer; second husband Robert Allison; two brothers and four sisters.

She is survived by her children: Tom (Tena) Ditmer of Eaton, Kathy McCullough of Brookville, Steve (Jo) Ditmer of Delaware, Mickey (Deanna) Ditmer of Dublin, Chris (Allison) Ditmer of Eaton, Gene (Chris) Ditmer of Texas, David (Tonna) Ditmer of Eaton and Tony (Camesia) Ditmer of Tennessee; step-children: Bob (Gail) Allison, Connie (Huey) Stephen, Cathy McKean, Bruce (Buffy) Allison and Karen (Daren) Marshall; 18 grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special niece Sharon Routzahn; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main St., Eaton, with Pastor Doug Townsend officiating. Burial will be in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 5-8 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Thursday, all at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be sent to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or Go Ministries, 114 Orchard St., West Manchester, OH 45382.

