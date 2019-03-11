GRATIS — Doug Farquer, 59, of Gratis, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, died Saturday, March 9, 2019.

He was born Nov. 23, 1959, in Dayton, to Frederick and Nancy (Franks) Farquer. He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. His favorite times were spent fishing and boating. He never knew a stranger and was loved by many. He served as president for the village of Gratis Council and as a councilman for many years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick H. Farquer.

Doug is survived by his wife of almost 32 years, Glenda; a son Kyle and a daughter in law Brittany; mother Nancy, sister Kathi (Charles) Wiggington, nephew Jason (Jayna) Hill, grandmother Fannie Sorrell and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 13, from 5-8 p.m. at Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home in Gratis, with a funeral service the next day, Thursday, March 14, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gary Wood officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis.

