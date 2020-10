Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Douglas's life story with friends and family

Share Douglas's life story with friends and family

EATON — Douglas E. (Dolihite) Smith passed away Oct. 3, 2020. Burial was in Sugar Grove Cemetery – West Alexandria, with full military honors provided by the Preble County Honor Guard. Condolences at www.barnesfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store