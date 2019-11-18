GERMANTOWN — Douglas E. Via, 50, of Germantown, passed away suddenly on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 8, 1969, in Kettering to Joyce (Brown) Via and the late David L. Via Sr. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his mother Joyce Via of Germantown; daughters Adrianna (Kenneth) McWilliams III and Breanna Via both of Gratis; granddaughter Octavia McWilliams; brothers David L. (Cindy) Via Jr. of Monroe and Jeffrey (Theresa) Via of Gratis; niece Kylie Via; nephews Cameron and Collton Via; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6 p.m. at the Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 113 South Ada Doty St., Gratis.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the funeral home to assist with final expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com.