EATON — Doyle "Dan" Cavin, Jr., age 83, Lakengren, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born Nov. 15, 1936 in Dayton, to the late Doyle, Sr. and Marie (McCoy) Cavin.

Dan was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from General Motors in Dayton. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast. He is survived by his partner, Helen Fisher, of Eaton; brother Richard (Helen) Cavin of Lewisburg; nieces: Cindy (Chuck) Creech of Stevensville, MT and Shelley (James) Gates of Lewisburg; great-nieces and nephews: Andrew (Anna) Creech, Daniel Creech, Adelee (Tyler) Small, Gentry (Gabe) Holcomb and Payton Gates, as well as three great-great-nephews and one great-great-niece; his extended family Jeannie, Joannie, Milan, Michael and David and their families; many special friends; and his special canine companion Punkin.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton,. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Brookville, with full military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force and Preble County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Preble County, P.O. Box 72, Eaton, 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com