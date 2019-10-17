LEWISBURG — Earl S. Schlotterbeck, 96, of Lewisburg, passed away, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Dayton.

Born on July 20, 1923, in New Paris, son of the late Seth S. and Alice Edith (Heck) Schlotterbeck, Earl was a graduate of Lewisburg-Union High School, Purdue University and was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran. Earl worked for the Frigidaire Division of General Motors for 42 years as a Project Engineer and was a member of the TOM Club, for Frigidaire and Harrison Division Engineer Retirees. Earl served the Lewisburg community as a past president and member of the Lewisburg Village Council, the Lewisburg-Union School board and the Twin Valley District School board. He was a member of the former Lewisburg American Legion.

Earl was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Juanita P. (Via), in 2009; an infant son, Todd Alan in 1958 and his granddaughter, Desiree Seery McCarley in 2012 and is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Teri and Howard Stedman of Terrell, Texas and Karen and Jeff Nicholas of Huber Heights and son and son-in-law Rawjer Schlotterbeck and Ted Bradshaw of Longmont, Colorado; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Robert Schlotterbeck of Brookville, Ohio; twin sisters, Ruth Fisher of Sun City, Utah and Dorothy Motsinger of Lebanon; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, with a Celebration of Life following at 1 p.m. Pastor Dave O. Justis will officiate. Inurnment will be held in Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg with full military honors provided by the Preble County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions please be made to the Lewisburg Emergency Unit, P.O. Box 697, Lewisburg, OH 45338. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.