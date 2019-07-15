Earline Sizemore

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earline Sizemore.
Service Information
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
109 West Main Street
New Paris, OH
45347
(937)-437-4141
Obituary
Send Flowers

WEST MANCHESTER — Earline E. Sizemore, 80, of West Manchester, died Monday, July 15, 2019.

Born April 1, 1939, in Camden, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Paul Edwin & Catherine Agnes (Robinson) Rube.

She is preceded in death by husband, Robert E. Sizemore; sons, William, Marvin and Martin Sizemore; great-grandson, Shane A. Sizemore; great-granddaughter Olivia Starr Wallace and brothers, Joe J. Armstrong and Paul T. Rube.

Survivors include daughter, Annette Williamson; son, Darrell E. Sizemore; companion, Walter Bryant Jr.; brother, Earl N. Rube; sisters, Mary E., Baker and Edith M. (Russell) Grosz; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Visitation Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-noon at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., New Paris. Funeral service will begin at noon with interment in Wares Chapel Cemetery, West Manchester.

Condolences at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from July 15 to July 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.