WEST MANCHESTER — Earline E. Sizemore, 80, of West Manchester, died Monday, July 15, 2019.

Born April 1, 1939, in Camden, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Paul Edwin & Catherine Agnes (Robinson) Rube.

She is preceded in death by husband, Robert E. Sizemore; sons, William, Marvin and Martin Sizemore; great-grandson, Shane A. Sizemore; great-granddaughter Olivia Starr Wallace and brothers, Joe J. Armstrong and Paul T. Rube.

Survivors include daughter, Annette Williamson; son, Darrell E. Sizemore; companion, Walter Bryant Jr.; brother, Earl N. Rube; sisters, Mary E., Baker and Edith M. (Russell) Grosz; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Visitation Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-noon at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., New Paris. Funeral service will begin at noon with interment in Wares Chapel Cemetery, West Manchester.

Condolences at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.