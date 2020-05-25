GRATIS TOWNSHIP — Edna J. Goodwin, 92, of Gratis Township, died May 23, 2020. Funeral service Thursday, May 28, at 1 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton. Visitation Thursday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.,. at the funeral home. Due to the current health concerns, (COVID-19) we recommend you keep a social distance of approximately 6 feet from others and wear a face mask if you feel comfortable.



