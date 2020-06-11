EATON — Edna M. Klopf, 80, of Eaton, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020, at her home.

She was born Dec. 19, 1939, in Buffalo, New York. Edna had worked for 10 years at the Speedway store in Eaton. She loved to bake and make candy and was best known to many as the "Pie Lady."

She was preceded in death on Dec. 21, 2016, by beloved husband of 54 years Edward R. Klopf, whom she married May 5, 1962; mother Mildred (Rouse) Tulett; brother and sisters Bob Tulett, Joanne Tulett and Nancy Metz.

She is survived by daughter Dionne "Dee" Hawkins and husband Dennis R. of Eaton; grandchildren Dustin and wife Sabrina, Chase and wife Samantha, Angel and husband Kenny, Brittany and husband Matt and Colt and wife Shaylie; great grandchildren Hunter, Aaliyah, Natalie, Conner, Cameron, Levi, Ethan, Miles, Emery, Marshall, Jersey,Weston and Emmett; brother Jim Tulett and wife Ada of New Mexico; special family member Teresa Hoskins of Camden.

Special thanks to Izzy Hawkins of Lapel, Indiana.

Services Friday, June 12, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. Burial at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.