Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

Share Edward's life story with friends and family

NEW PARIS — Edward G. Brown, 92, of New Paris, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Van Crest Nursing Home in Eaton. He was born March 2, 1928. A graveside service with full military honors took place Friday, Sept. 4 at Spring Lawn Cemetery. Burial followed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store